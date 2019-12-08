Pakistan: Week after abduction by gunmen, law student returns home

Karachi [Pakistan], Dec 08 (ANI): A 20-year law student, Dua Mangi, who was abducted by unknown men last week under suspicious circumstances from Karachi's Defence area, has returned home on Saturday, South Zone DIG Sharjeel Kharal's office confirmed.

On November 30, Mangi, who is the niece of famous Sindhi language poet and columnist, Aijaz Mangi, was kidnapped by the armed men from near a restaurant in Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

The kidnappers also shot at and wounded her friend Haris Fatah, Dawn reported. Fatah received a bullet shot near his neck and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

On Thursday, DIG Kharal had said: "It appears to be a case of kidnapping for ransom."

However, the family of the girl had denied rumours of receiving a ransom call and had criticised Sindh Police and the provincial government for their failure in recovering the abducted girl.

Following the abduction, people in Karachi hit the streets and staged a protest at the city's roundabout against the police.

Police had lodged an FIR for the incident naming at least four unidentified persons.

Law enforcement officials had said that the men who kidnapped Dua had used a car that was previously stolen from the city's PECHS area. (ANI)

