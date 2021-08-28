Pakistan will play constructive role in Afghanistan, says Qureshi amid accusations of Islamabad aiding Taliban

Islamabad [Pakistan] August 28 (ANI): With anti-Pakistan protests erupting across several countries against Islamabad's proxy role in assisting the Taliban, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that the country would continue to play a constructive role to support Afghanistan.

The minister's remarks came during a telephonic conversation with United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres during which the two leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation in the war-torn country, Express Tribune reported.

"It is essential for the world community to stay engaged with Afghanistan to stabilise the situation and help the Afghan people economically and to continue providing humanitarian assistance," the FM said.

Qureshi's remarks came a few days after former senator Mustafa Kamal has lambasted the Imran Khan government for its "malafide policies" towards Afghanistan and said that the country has already paid enough price, The News International reported.



Earlier on August 15, the day when the Taliban gained control over the capital city of Kabul, anti-Pakistan protests across the globe were organised and the demonstrators raised their voices against Islamabad's role in the Afghanistan debacle and blamed the country for helping the Taliban.

Multiple protests were held in the US, Australia, Canada, the UK, and Austria on Sunday against the Taliban's seizure of key regions and brutal offensive in Afghanistan.

Afghan diaspora and other people living in Canada, Australia, Manchester and Vienna staged protests against the Taliban, denouncing their aggressive advance and barbaric acts in Afghanistan. Protesters also called to sanction Pakistan for their proxy war in Afghanistan.

Around 300 persons gathered at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on Saturday protesting against Pakistan for supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan.

On Saturday, Afghans living in the southern Australian city of Adelaide also called for an end to the ongoing violence in Afghanistan by the Taliban and denounced the Pakistan government for their intervention in Afghanistan's internal affairs. (ANI)

