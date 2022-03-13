Pakistan witnesses hike in daily COVID-19 cases with 609 fresh infections

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 13 (ANI): Witnessing a hike in daily COVID-19 cases, Pakistan reported 609 new infections in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Sunday.

Notably, Pakistan reported 571 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

With the addition of new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,518,692 in the country, including 17,961 active cases.



Of the total active cases, 600 patients are under critical care.

With three fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the country mounted to 30,307, according to NCOC.

A total of 35,627 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which a positivity rate of 1.70 per cent was recorded.

As many as 1,470,424 people have recovered from the virus in Pakistan so far.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's southern Sindh province continues to be the most affected region with a total of 571,854 infections so far, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 503,715 cases so far, according to the NCOC data. (ANI)

