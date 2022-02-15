Pakistan: Young Baloch rebel killed by Pakistani army in Gwadar

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 15 (ANI): In a clash between Baloch and Pakistani army in Shadi Kaur area of Pasni tehsil of Gwadar district, a young rebel Sarmachar Hidayatullah was killed on Monday, according to local media.

Radio Zrumbesh Urdu reported that gunship helicopters were also dispatched from Turbat to assist the Pakistani army after the clash.

The death of Hidayatullah was confirmed by his brother Kifayat Baloch who shared his picture on his Twitter account.



He tweeted, "Hon Plugdin Bachani Rich Ant. Gulzamin Banuri Stra Posh Ayat." It translates to "When the blood of the well-dressed children falls on the ground, Gulzamin covers herself like a bride."

Kifayatullah further told the staff reporter of Radio Zarmbash that he is proud of his brother. He said, "My brother was younger than me but he always encouraged me."

He said that suffering and hunger should be tolerated, this is a war in which everyone should make their own sacrifice, this is the duty of everyone. (ANI)

