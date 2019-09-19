Pakistani analyst falls off chair during live debate leaves Twitter in splits

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 19 (ANI): Amid tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir issue, netizens got a little moment to laugh when an analyst on a Pakistani news channel fell off his chair while conducting a live discussion on the matter.

The video clip has gone viral on social media. The incident took place on September 16 on GTV during a debate on Kashmir issue.

The video shows one of the analysts, Mazhar Barlas, who is a journalist, falling off his chair abruptly. This left all on the discussion panel shocked. The participants in the video could be seen trying to control their laughter.

The incident has left Twitteratis in splits. One user quipped that no matter on which chair you are sitting it is a matter of time.

@mazhar_barlas sir ap kay lagi tw nahi ziada ??@GTVNetworkHD jani wtf ?? pic.twitter.com/iNY0Yfc7HM — A S A D I S H A Q (@AsadIshaqHere) September 17, 2019





A few also criticised the anchor for his reaction. "The moment when a senior analyst fell off to the ground after his chair collapsed during a show on GTV. The scene suggests that the incident observed during a live broadcast. But reaction of the host is very pathetic and can't be appreciated anyway," one user tweeted.







The incident revives the memory of another incident of July, a Pakistani anchor confused Apple Inc with the fruit during the live programme and left everyone wondering. (ANI)