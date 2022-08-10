Pakistani Army says it killed two militants near Dera Ismail Khan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], August 10 (ANI): Pakistan's military media affairs wing on Wednesday said that two terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in the Kulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan district of in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In a statement, reported by the Dawn newspaper, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a police vehicle in the area today.

"The army's Quick Reaction Force immediately reached and cordoned off the site," it stated, adding that an exchange of fire took place with terrorists in which two were killed.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the site," it further read.

On August 9, four Pakistani soldiers were killed in a suicide blast at a military convoy in the Mir Ali area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, Dawn reported.

The soldiers were identified as 22-year-old Lance Naik Shahzaib, a resident of Mansehra, 26-year-old Lance Naik Sajjad, hailing from Ghizer, 25-year-old sepoy Umair, a resident of Kohat, and 30-year-old sepoy Khurram, a resident of Narowal.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and five were injured after a blast took place in the Khuzdar area of Balochistan province, according to Dawn newspaper on Wednesday.

Moreover, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and concern over the suicide attack on the military convoy and assured to root out the menace of terrorism from the country.



In recent months, several such cases of bomb attacks have been reported in Pakistan. On July 4, at least 10 security personnel were injured when a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of security forces in the area.

Officials said at the time that the convoy was going from Mirali to Miramshah, the district headquarters, when the suicide bomber, who was on a motorcycle, blew himself up near one of the vehicles.

On May 30, a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle attacked another convoy of security forces in the Razmak area, injuring two soldiers and two children.

Earlier, in April, seven Pakistani Army soldiers were killed in a convoy attack near the Pak-Afghan border area.

The increased terror activities in Pakistan border areas, especially in the North Waziristan district have been costing the lives of several Pakistani soldiers.

Reportedly, these militants have their bases in Afghanistan. They enter Pakistan from Afghanistan and after launching attacks on the former, retreat to their bases in Afghanistan.

Further, terrorist organizations like the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) have also been working from the Afghan bases, planning attacks against Pakistan.

The porous border area between Afghanistan and Pakistan has been a stronghold for the Pakistani Taliban, a banned terrorist group in Pakistan, for decades. The group has carried out various terrorist attacks in Pakistan and the officials in the country have claimed that the members of the group found shelter in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Earlier, a total of 105 army personnel lost lives in such terrorist attacks within the first three months of this year, recording 97 soldiers and army officers, according to Pakistan Vernacular Media. (ANI)

