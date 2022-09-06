Pakistani constable killed in Charsadda grenade attack

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 6 (ANI): A Pakistani police constable was killed on Monday after an unidentified people, whom officials termed 'militants' hurled a hand grenade at the Khanmai police station in Charsadda.

Two unknown militants riding a motorcycle hurled the grenade at the police station, in which constable Mir Alam sustained serious injuries after which he was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Charsadda, where he succumbed to his wounds, a Police official said.

The police have started a search operation to trace the attackers, according to Dawn.

Meanwhile, the Mandani police arrested five suspects, including the ringleader of an inter-provincial gang of motorcycle thieves, and recovered 18 stolen bikes from their possession.

Addressing a press conference, DSP Tangi Taj Mohammad Khan and SHO Fazal Daud Khan of Mandani police station said that police had been receiving reports of motorcycle theft for the last month. They said that the district police officer Sohail Khalid had ordered a crackdown on the auto thieves.

They said the police arrested five auto thieves and recovered 18 motorcycles from them. The arrested men belonged to different districts of the province, reported Dawn.

Earlier, on August 28, at least two persons were injured in a grenade attack in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

The attack took place at the Khuzdar's Khand link road where two persons were seriously injured when unknown attackers hurled a hand grenade at a car, Dawn reported citing police officials.



"It was a grenade attack which exploded near the car," the police said, adding that the car was badly damaged.

Police have launched a search operation to catch the attackers.

Earlier, on the same day, another attack took place on the Quetta-Karachi highway, however, no casualty was reported.

Increased terror activities in Pakistan's border areas, especially in the North Waziristan district, have cost the lives of several local residents.

On August 8, unidentified gunmen killed two people and injured four others in firing in the Pashtunabad area. Not only local civilians, but police officials were also the target of the terror organization.

On August 7, three people, including a policeman were injured in a remote-controlled blast that occurred in Quetta's Hazar Ganji area on Sunday, media reports said. In recent months, several cases of bomb attacks have been reported in Pakistan.

The bomb was planted in a motorcycle parked near Hazar Ganji market, Police said while speaking on this recent explosion, ARY News reported.

According to the police, nearby shops and parked vehicles were damaged. Rescue workers rushed to the area and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta.

Pakistani security forces following the bombing cordoned off the area to collect evidence. In a statement, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo condemned the attack and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. (ANI)

