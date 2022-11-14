Pakistani Court summons Islamabad IG over road closures due to PTI protests

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 14 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned the inspector general (IG) of Islamabad. The IG Islamabad was summoned after a petition was filed by traders against the closure of roads in Islamabad due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) protests and sit-ins, The Express Tribune reported.

The judge's decision comes after traders filed a petition against the closure of roads due to protests held by Imran Khan-led PTI. Petitioners have requested the court to instruct the government to maintain traffic flow on the roads, including on the motorway. During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Amer Farooq said that the motorway comes under the federal government.

As per The Express Tribune report, the Chief Justice asked as to why the government did not open roads for traffic. Amer Farooq said that protests are being carried out outside the Parliament and further asked "why do you then stop them?"

He raised questions over the presence of containers in Islamabad.

The court has directed the inspector general to present a report regarding the rallies held by PTI and the road closures in Islamabad. The hearing of the case has been adjourned till November 17. During the hearing of the case in the court, the additional attorney general said that law and order is a matter of the provincial government.



In the petition, they further mentioned that businessmen and people were facing difficulties and their fundamental rights are being infringed upon due to protests and road closures. Petitioners have requested the court to direct PTI to hold the rallies outside Islamabad.

Earlier on November 13, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced that he did not "want a fight with anyone," The Express Tribune reported. However, he wished to have an independent foreign policy that only served the interests of Pakistan and its people.

Addressing participants of the PTI's 'Haqeeqi Azadi March' in Faisalabad, Kharian and Nowshera through a video link from Lahore, Imran Khan said that he wanted the US to have the same policy towards Pakistan that it follows with India. He said that those criticising the march carried out by PTI took to the streets thrice on the pretext of inflation when his party was in power.

"I did not want a fight with anyone but want to pursue an independent foreign policy. A policy that is in the interest of Pakistan and the Pakistanis," The Express Tribune quoted Imran Khan as saying.

"We want the American foreign policy same as its policy towards India," he added. (ANI)

