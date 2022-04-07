Pakistani government increasing digital clampdown: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 6 (ANI): The Pakistani government is further tightening its grip on cyber laws after showing utter disregard for media freedom in the country, a report said. It means it will deny people the right to express themselves, especially on social media.

The government made an amendment in section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (PECA) through an amendment, increasing the jail term for defamation from 3 years to 5 years. Furthermore, the definition of "person" has been expanded to include any company, association or body of persons whether incorporated or not, institution, organization, authority or any other body established by the government under any law or otherwise, the Nation reported.

The government has also added a section to explain "the timeline" for wrapping up the case. "The trial should be expeditiously, but preferably not later than six months of taking cognizance of the case," the law reads.



Not so surprisingly, the opposition and journalist bodies in the country have opposed the law. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said, "Freedom of expression and press are being muzzled under the guise of preventing false news" and went on to add, "Khan Sahib himself is the biggest leader of the fake news mafia in Pakistan".

A journalist body Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) filed a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the amendments and the court stopped the government from making any arrest under the law."

"(The) Interior Ministry secretary and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director-general will be responsible if the SOPs are not followed," Justice Minallah warned.

Critics insist that almost every government in Pakistan has tried to mould the media and social media opinions in its favour. PECA, for instance, was established with a jail time of three years in 2016.

Pakistani observers note that when the politicians are in opposition, they want the most independent media and social media in the country but as soon as they come to power, the same freedom of expression starts to bother them, which leads to curbs, the report said. (ANI)

