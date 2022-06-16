Pakistani govt company discovered new gas reserves in Sindh

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 16 (ANI): Pakistani government's oil and gas company has discovered new gas reserves in the Ghotki district of Sindh, according to local media.

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) claimed that the latest discovery will help in overcoming the energy crisis in the country, terming it as a valuable resource in mitigating the energy demands of Pakistan, reported ARY News.



The gas was discovered from an exploratory well, namely Umair South East #01 located in Ghotki.

The company also said that this discovery was the result of an "aggressive exploration strategy" taken over by the Guddu Joint Venture Partners comprising Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as the operator (70%), SPUD Energy PTY Limited (SEPL) (13.5%), IPR Transoil Corporation (IPRTOC) (11.5%) and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) (5%), the report by ARY News stated.

"It has opened a new avenue and will positively contribute in mitigating energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources, and will add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of OGDCL and of the country," said OGDCL, as quoted by ARY News. (ANI)

