Pakistani Karen claiming to be 'human rights activist' caught bullying food-outlet staff when asked for vaccination certificate

Karachi [Pakistan], October 7 (ANI): A female customer at Okra Test Kitchen in Karachi who claimed herself to be a "human rights activist" was caught bullying its staff after she was asked to show a COVID-19 vaccination certificate that has been made mandatory by the Pakistan government.

The incident was covered by one social media user named Omar Quraishi, whose profile reads that CEO @PMC_Positive.

"Female customer at Okra Test Kitchen in Karachi gets angry when asked by staff to show vaccination certificate - which is now a legal requirement in Pakistan for service by a restaurant. Says she's a "human rights activist" as she exits the place," tweeted Omar Quraishi.

In the viral video, the female Pakistani "Karen" - a specific type of middle-class woman, who exhibits behaviours that stem from privileges, is shown getting angry at the staff.

In the video, the female started screaming at the Okra staff when they asked her for the vaccination certificate.



When asked by Okra staff to show the vaccine card she started screaming and began filming them.

Moreover, she said that asking for a vaccine certificate is like an 'invasion of medical privacy'.

But, there were some onlookers who filmed the incident informing people about what transpired between the female Karen and food joint staff.

Netizens are lending support to the staff who was shouted upon and harassed by the so-called human rights activist.

"No-one has violated human rights the way so-called 'human rights activists' did," wrote a user.

"This woman needs to be tracked down, named and shamed. No human rights activist can speak in a tone she chose to speak with an honourable man doing his work with dignity. She is bringing shame to a very prestigious profession (Human Rights)," tweeted another user.

This explicitly shows how some activists exploit this sense of power that social media provides them. This is exactly what happened at the Okra Test Kitchen in Karachi. As seen in a video, a self-proclaimed activist is bullying the Okra staff. (ANI)

