Pakistani lady health worker shot dead in Waziristan by gunmen

Waziristan [Pakistan], September 24 (ANI): In yet another example of lawlessness in Pakistan, a lady health worker was shot dead by unidentified attackers in an incident of targeted killing in Mirali sub-division of North Waziristan tribal district on Monday.

Naheed Gul, 25, daughter of Farooq Khan, was returning home after performing her duty at the Basic Health Unit of Nathasi in the Khushali Toorikhel area of Mirali, Dawn reported.

The incident took place at a time when the health department has launched a polio vaccination drive across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



Officials said that the gunmen forcibly disembarked Gul from a rickshaw and took her to a deserted place where they shot in her head.

The body was brought to tehsil headquarters hospital in Mirali Town.

Officials said that Gul was posted as a nutritionist at the BHU, Nathasi.

This was the second incident of targeted killing of a woman in the area. Earlier, a local woman, who was a housewife, was killed in Mirali about three weeks ago.

Pakistan is one of only two countries, along with Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic. Terrorists have repeatedly targeted vaccination programmes. (ANI)

