Pakistani media bodies ask PM to prove 'scandalous allegations'

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 23 (ANI): Pakistani media bodies challenged Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to prove his 'scandalous allegation' that certain media houses have been bought by certain political parties while others are funded by foreign sources to destabilise his administration, said an editorial in Daily Times.

The Daily Times editorial said that the accusation made by the PM would be only acceptable if the Pakistani government ordered a relevant inquiry by some relevant state institution and also have the evidence to back it, but since nothing happened, it is clear that Pakistani PM is venting his frustration and making baseless claims, because of the pressure of no-confidence motion.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) main narrative is that whosoever is against the government or media outlets questioning their policies are all sold.

"It is surprising that the head of government is using a public forum for spreading unfounded allegations against the media and the journalist fraternity instead of ordering an investigation," the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PJUF) was quoted as saying by the Pakistani publication.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he will not "resign under any circumstances" ahead of the no-confidence vote.

"No one should be under the false impression that I will sit at home. I will not resign, and why should I? Should I resign due to the pressure from thieves?" he stressed.

He also reiterated that he had good relations with the military to date, reported Geo News.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan had submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the PTI government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan.

Notably, in the 342-member National Assembly, the Imran Khan government requires at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote. (ANI)

