Pakistani official killed as terrorist opens fire in Upper Waziristan

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 24 (ANI): A Pakistani soldier was killed after a terrorist opened fire at security officials in the Upper Waziristan tribal district, Dawn reported.

Pakistani officials, in a statement, said the security official was killed when terrorists opened fire at a patrolling party in the Upper Waziristan tribal district.

In another incident, in South Waziristan district's Sararogha, another man whom the authorities said was a 'terrorist', was killed.

"An exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists in the Sararogha area on Tuesday, resulting in the martyrdom of Havildar Omer Hayat, 39," the statement said, adding, "He belonged to the Lachi area of Kohat district."

All roads were sealed in the area during the search operation while the Sararogha area was being cleared of terrorists, the Dawn quoted the army as saying.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it added.

Meanwhile, a person, termed a 'terrorist' by officials, was gunned down during a shootout with law enforcement agencies in the border area between Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts on Wednesday.



"The area where the law forces confronted the terrorist is located between Serai Naurang and Ghoriwala towns of both southern districts," the official said.

The official said security personnel came under a attack before they could besiege the terror hideout. He said the law enforcers took positions, returned the fire, and in the ensuing exchange one terrorist, later identified as Waheedullah, was killed, Dawn reported.

"The security personnel also seized a submachine gun and ammunition from the place and launched a search in the area for the accomplices and facilitators of the slain terrorist," he said.

Last week, in the Lakki Marwat and Bajaur districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, six policemen, and two army soldiers were killed in separate terrorist attacks, according to The Express Tribune.

The six policemen were killed after an unknown motorcyclist near the Wanda Shahabkhel area opened fire on the security officials while heading toward Landiwah village for security duty at the weekly Wednesday bazaar.

In a separate incident, two soldiers were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the Hilal Khel area of Bajaur district, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in Rawalpindi, The Express Tribune reported.

"On the night of November 15 and 16, a fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in the general areas of Hilal Khel, Bajaur district," the ISPR said, adding, "During the intense exchange of fire, one terrorist got killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist." (ANI)

