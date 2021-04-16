Pakistani passport fourth worst in the world

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 16 (ANI): The Pakistani passport has been ranked as the fourth weakest passport in the world behind only war-torn Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, according to the Henley Passport Index.

The Henley Passport Index periodically measures the world's most travel-friendly passports.

The index assesses the travel documents based on how many countries citizens can access without a visa, as well as, using information from the International Air Transport Association, Pakistan's Express Tribune reported.



Last year too, the Pakistani passport had been ranked as the fourth-worst passport.

However, this year the index does not factor in any temporary COVID-19 pandemic-related travel restrictions.

The Japanese passport comes out on top with access to 193 countries with Singapore at the second spot with access to 192 countries.

Both Germany and South Korea share third place with each giving access to 191 destinations.

European Union (EU) countries make the majority of countries ranked on the top 10 list of the Henley Passport Index. The report reveals that the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) have dropped down to seventh place, together with Switzerland, Belgium and New Zealand. (ANI)

