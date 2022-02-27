'Pakistani people have been betrayed': Bilawal Bhutto ahead of protest march against Imran Khan govt

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 27 (ANI): Ahead of its planned 'long march' against the misgovernance of the Imran Khan regime, the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday released a video statement listing out his agenda for the mega-protest.

"The Pakistani people have been betrayed yet again. The last few years have been catastrophic for Pakistani people," a readout issued by Bilawal Bhutto said.

"We march for the marginalized, for the unfairly treated, for the unheard, for the voiceless. We march for Haq-e-Hakmiat (right to self-rule). We march for Haq-e-Malkiat (right to property). We march for Haq-e-Rozgar (right to employment). We march for Haq-e-Barabri (right to equality)," the Twitter handle of PPP said while releasing the video.

"We march to realize your dreams, aspirations, dignity, self-respect, and prosperity. We fight to heal the wounds inflicted by this regime, heal our society, heal our country. The people of Pakistan shall not be enslaved, they will not be defeated," PPP said further in a follow-up tweet.

The main opposition parties of Pakistan, PPP and Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PMLN) had come together earlier this month and decided to carry out long marches against the Imran Khan-led country's government on February 27 and on March 23.

Both the parties have agreed to use all legal, constitutional, and political options at their disposal to overthrow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The march is expected to start tomorrow from Karachi city in the Sindh province and is expected to go all the way to Islamabad in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties in Pakistan have divulged that a no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government will likely be moved within the first half of March.

Earlier this month, an anti-government opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), had declared that they will move a no-trust motion against the PTI government. (ANI)