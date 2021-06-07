Pakistani PM orders probe into deadly Sindh train collision

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 7 (ANI): Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered a probe into railroad safety after a train collision on Monday left several dozens dead in the country's Sindh province.

Taking to Twitter, Khan also expressed shock at the "horrific train" accident near Ghotki, Sindh.

"Shocked by the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning leaving 30 passengers dead. Have asked Railway Minister to reach site and ensure medical assistance to injured & support for families of the dead. Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines," Khan tweeted.



At least 36 people died and over 50 were injured after two trains collided.

The collision occurred in the Ghotki District when a Millat Express train -- headed from Karachi to Sargodha -- derailed, and another train, the Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi, hit the Millat Express, Samaa TV reported citing Pakistan Railways officials.

According to local police, around 13 to 14 train cars derailed, while six to eight were completely destroyed. Apart from the death of 36 people, more than 100 have been reported to be injured by local media and several passengers remain trapped under the rubble.

A rescue operation is still underway for passengers trapped inside the trains. All sides of the tracks have been closed after the incident.

According to Samaa TV, rail accidents are common in Pakistan due to the old tracks and trains inherited from former colonial power Britain. (ANI)

