Pakistani police form 5-member committee to probe Karachi attack

Karachi [Pakistan], February 19 (ANI): Pakistani police formed a five-member committee to investigate the Karachi police chief's office attack and will also supervise the case's progress, Dawn reported.

As per the order issued from the office of the Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, the committee will include the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Zulfiqar Ali Larik as its chairman while the other members included Karachi South Zone DIGP Irfan Ali Baloch, Crime Investigation Agency DIGP Muhammad Karim Khan, Karachi CTD Operations Senior Superintendent of Police Tariq Nawaz and Karachi CTD Investigation Incharge Raja Umer Khitab.

The order also said that the Chairman could opt out of any other member required for conducting the investigation, reported Dawn.

Karachi Police office was attacked on Friday and began at 7:10 pm, while police and Rangers personnel cleared the five-story building in phases, finally sweeping the entire office by around 10:46 pm.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Saturday paid a visit to the victims of the terrorist attack on the Karachi police chief's office a day earlier and said that "mutual trust, will of the people and synergy between all stakeholders" are necessary to overcome the challenge imposed by terrorism.

The hours-long combat between terrorists and law-enforcement agencies -- comprising Pak Army Special Service Group (SSG), Pakistan Rangers Sindh & Sindh Police -- on Friday at the Karachi Police Office located at Sharea Faisal left four people killed and 19 injured, as per the report in Dawn.

In contrast, all three terrorists belonging to the banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan were killed.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief was in Karachi today, where he and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah were briefed about the attack at the Corps Headquarters. They also visited the site of the attack as well as the injured at the hospital.

"Terrorists have no religious or ideological moorings, rather only misguided conception forced through coercion or inducement," the army chief was quoted as saying by the military's media wing.

"Contrary to political and other distractions being faced by the public, the security forces remain singularly focused on counter-terrorism and intelligence-based operations (IBOs) which are being conducted all over the country with pronounced success."

"No nation can overcome such challenges with kinetic actions only. Pakistanis have always rejected and defeated terrorism and extremism in all its manifestations. Together we shall prevail upon this menace for a shared prosperous future" Dawn quoted COAS as saying. (ANI)