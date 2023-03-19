Pakistani security forces kill 3 "terrorists" in Balochistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 19 (ANI): Pakistan's security forces gunned down three people, whom the official called "terrorists" during an operation in Balochistan's Awaran district, Geo news reported on Saturday citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the statement, the intelligence-based operation (IBO) was started on March 15 to intercept a terrorist group operating in the general area of South Awaran.

As per the statement, the terrorists were linked with firing and improvised explosive devices (IED) incidents along Turbat-Awaran Raod and surrounding areas

"Based on credible information, multiple ambushes had been laid along different routes in the area frequented by the terrorists for the last three days," said ISPR.

It said all the "terrorists" were intercepted while moving towards their hideout, and then the military blocked their way.

On being blocked, they opened fire on the security forces. During the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, all three terrorists were killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered, said the ISPR, reported Geo News.

"Pakistan Army in step with the nation remains determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the statement added.

Earlier, at the border of North and South Waziristan, Pakistani officials killed eight "militants" and two children in a Zinghara operation, according to Dawn.

According to ISPR, two children died during the operation, in which officials alleged that eight people, whom the media wing called "militants" also left two soldiers wounded.



"Upon information about the presence of militants in the Zinghara area of South Waziristan, security forces carried out an operation," said the statement.

Earlier, unconfirmed media reports claimed that the children were killed in a drone strike but in the ISPR statement, there was no mention of a "drone strike," reported Dawn.



It confirmed that an intense exchange of fire took place between security forces and militants in which mortar shells were also fired.



"Unfortunately, two children embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire," the statement read.



Local officials said the offensive was launched following a tip-off about the presence of militants late on Wednesday night.



This is the second offensive in less than a week in North and South Waziristan districts reported Dawn. (ANI)

