Pakistani soldier killed in Afghan cross-border firing

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 23 (ANI): A Pakistani soldier was killed near the Afghan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's North Waziristan district, the Pakistan military's media wing said on Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the Pakistani troops responded to the firing but Sepoy Umar Daraz, 32, died due to a bullet injury.

"Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to ensure effective management and control on their side of the Pak-Afghan Border," ISPR said.



Pakistan strongly condemned the incident, the military's media wing said.

Earlier this month, four Pakistani soldiers were killed and six others injured in a terrorist attack near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan.

According to a Pak media report, the majority of work on Pakistan's side of the fence, on nearly 2,600 kilometers border with Afghanistan, has been completed.

ISPR had said the fence is being erected to stop terrorist activities and illegal activities including smuggling from Afghanistan.

However, Kabul does not recognize the border, called as the Durand line. (ANI)

