Pakistani soldier killed in North Waziristan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], September 21 (ANI): A Pakistan soldier was killed in the Dwatoi area of North Waziristan, local media reported citing an Inter-Services Public Relations statement.

ISPR has claimed that the attackers opened fire on the security forces from inside Afghanistan.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expected that the interim Afghan government would not allow the conduct of such activities in future," the ISPR said, as per Dawn newspaper.



Earlier on September 14, three army soldiers were killed in Kurram district, according to the ISPR.

It is to be noted that the border tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been escalated over the Durand line.

Till May 1 this year, there have been around 40 clashes along the Durand Line most of which pertain to the border dispute. More than 40 people died when rockets were fired from Pakistan Air Force (PAF) helicopters in Kunar, Khost, Paktika and other bordering provinces on April 16, 2022.

The Durand Line passes through the present-day Pakistani provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NWFP), Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Balochistan. It also includes 10 provinces in Afghanistan. Disputed in the context of the struggle for the Pashtun homeland, the Durand Line has of late become the cause of heightened border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. (ANI)

