Pakistani soldiers fighting alongside Azerbaijan troops

Yerevan [Armenia], September 29 (ANI): Pakistani soldiers are allegedly fighting alongside the Azerbaijan troops in Agdam, according to a telephonic conversation between two civilians, posted by Free News.AM.

During the telephonic conversation, two Azerbaijanis were speaking about the presence of Pakistanis in their territory, according to the Free News.AM.

"How can we write? I don't have money. We are fine, don't worry, 7-8 villages were liberated, don't be afraid," replied the second civilian.

"Yes. I know. I have seen on Instagram that Fizuli, Agdam have been liberated from occupation. Our side says that we have also taken Mrav mountain. What's wrong with the internet, why doesn't it work?" the first civilian stated.

The second civilian replied saying, our ministry has turned it off. As a lot of things happen here, people get in touch with Armenians, that's why they have turned it off.



The first civilian asked if shooting is taking place in another civilian's area.

To which the second civilian replied, "On Agdam's side. They have gathered Pakistani soldiers and have taken them towards Agdam."

Since 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been waging an ongoing conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority autonomous region that proclaimed independence from the then-Soviet Azerbaijan Republic.

Yesterday, heavy fighting between the forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia broke out in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh region. The region lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since 1994.

The flare-up continued for the second day.

Most of the international community, including the United States, Russia, Iran and European powers, have been calling for an end to hostilities and the start of talks. As the clashes continued on Monday, UN chief Antonio Guterres spoke to the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Guterres stressed that "the need for an immediate stop to the fighting and resumption without the precondition of meaningful negotiations without delay under the umbrella of the Minsk Group co-chairs, and also for the immediate redeployment of [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] monitors to the region," according to Guterres' spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric. (ANI)

