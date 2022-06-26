Pakistani soldiers kill four terrorist in North Waziristan

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 26 (ANI): Pakistan security forces killed four terrorists on Saturday during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan.

All those four terrorists were actively involved in terror activities against security forces, according to The News International citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military's media wing, the security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists killed during the security operation.

Earlier on Friday, the security forces killed two terrorists during an exchange of fire in the general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists during the encounter.

Meanwhile, on June 1, a Pakistani soldier was killed when terrorists targeted security forces in the North Waziristan district of the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.



"On night June 1-2, terrorists fired at a military post in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District," the statement read on Thursday.

During an intense exchange of fire, a young soldier who was 28 years old lost his life. Actions had been carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, said the statement.

Hamid Ali, 28 was a resident of Sargodha city in Pakistan's Punjab province.

In a similar incident, on May 23, two Pakistani soldiers died in an attack carried out by terrorists at a check post in North Waziristan, a local media reported. "On May 23, terrorists carried out a fire raid on a military post in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District. Troops initiated a prompt response," said the ISPR statement. During an exchange of fire, Sepoy Zahoor Khan (20) and Sepoy Rahim Gul (23) died.

Earlier on April 15, seven Pakistan Army soldiers had died after terrorists ambushed a military convoy near the Afghanistan border in North Waziristan.

Recently, terrorist activities have been increased in Pakistan border areas, especially in the North Waziristan district, according to the country's vernacular media.

The rise in the number of terrorist attacks has been costing the lives of several Pakistani soldiers. Reportedly, these militants have their bases in Afghanistan. They enter Pakistan from Afghanistan and after launching attacks on the former, retreat to their bases in Afghanistan. (ANI)

