Pakistani women condone Aamir Liaquat's revenge porn, term it 'divine' wrath

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 17 (ANI): After the demise of Dr Aamir Liaquat overtly religious Pakistani women are condoning his revenge porn, terming it 'divine' wrath.

By the time he married Dania Shah, he had become a hated figure. Dania Malik recorded a disrobed video of her husband Aamir Liaquat inside their bedroom and released it on social media.

This was a shameless act in retaliation for him releasing an audio clip, which showed her willingly engaging in the oldest profession in the world, reported Daily Times.

When a former intimate partner publicly releases disrobed and/or sexual images as revenge for any real or perceived slight, it is termed as revenge porn.

Dania Malik's revenge porn was the ultimate betrayal. However, Pakistanis did not condemn Dania and many gleefully shared the video, even uploading it on their own Youtube channels to attract viewers. The revenge porn video violated Youtube Terms of Service.



Seeing a disrobed Dr Aamir Liaquat indulging in substance abuse, delighted everyone who hated him. Overtly religious Pakistani women on Facebook declared the revenge porn video as Divine wrath. Their hatred - spurred by their insecurities - made them lose their humanity, reported Daily Times.

These Quran-thumping women condoning revenge porn did not even stop when news of Dr Aamir Liaquat's passing surfaced. They continued to lash out at him with their vile tongues in solidarity with his divorced first wife.

Pakistani memers, Youtubers and Facebook commenters failed humanity and betrayed their faith when they supported revenge porn against Dr Aamir Liaquat.

Marriage is the only way women can gain respect and safety. An average Pakistani woman's life purpose is to marry and her greatest fear is divorce. The man who divorces his wife angers all women as he threatens them to the core. Such a man is vilified, even if his marriage is toxic due to a bad wife. This is the price Pakistani men pay for their misogyny.

Aamir Liaquat had not done anything illegal or sinful. His marriages and divorce were religiously and legally valid acts. Dr Aamir Liaquat was an open book. His marital troubles, his courtship and subsequent marriage to a much younger celebrity ruined his image.

The final nail in the coffin was him divorcing his first wife in a very controversial manner. His female fans turned into haters in one fell swoop, reported Daily Times. (ANI)

