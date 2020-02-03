Pakistanis return from coronavirus-hit China after flight operations resume

Islamabad [Pakistan], Feb 3 (ANI): As many as 97 Pakistanis including 40 students arrived here on Monday following the resumption of flight operations to China where a new strain of coronavirus has killed 361 people, reported Pakistani media.

The first -- a Qatar Airlines flight -- arrived from Doha, carrying 40 students, while the second flight -- a China Southern Airlines flight CZ6007 -- brought 69 passengers, including 57 Pakistanis and 12 Chinese, Dawn reported.

"At Islamabad airport this morning - received passengers from China along with HE Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan. CZ6007 brought 69 passengers including 57 Pakistanis and 12 Chinese. We supervised the implementation of 'Airport SOPs' and I interviewed passengers," Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health tweeted.

The flights carried a group of Pakistani students stranded in the Chinese city of Urumqi following the suspension of flight operations to the country amid the outbreak of coronavirus. They were earlier granted an 11-day visa extension by Chinese authorities.

Coronavirus was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has since then spread to several countries across the world. (ANI)