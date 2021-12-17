Pakistan's Army chief Bajwa holds telephonic conversation with Britain's CDS, discusses Afghanistan's situation

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 17 (ANI): Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a telephonic conversation with the UK's Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Sir Anthony David Radakin and discussed Afghanistan's situation on Thursday, reported local media.

During the conversation, matters of mutual interest including military cooperation, regional security, and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan were discussed, reported Geo News citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Bajwa congratulated Radakin for his appointment to the post in October and stressed the urgency for devising an institutional mechanism for channelling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. He also expressed that Islamabad wants cordial ties with its neighbours.





Radakin, during the conversation, focused on Pakistan's role in the Afghan situation and in regional stability.

It comes as Pakistan is hosting the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Foreign Minister's summit focusing on ways to avert the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. (ANI)

