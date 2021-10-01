Pakistan's aviation body bans air travel for unvaccinated citizens

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 1 (ANI): Pakistan's aviation body on Thursday announced that only fully vaccinated inbound and outbound passengers would now be allowed to travel via air, a media report said.

In line with National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) restrictions, the country's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that from October 1, only fully vaccinated passengers aged 18 years or above will be allowed to undertake air travel to, from, and within Pakistan while holding proof of complete vaccination against COVID-19, according to Geo News.

However, below 18 years passengers may be allowed to travel to Pakistan without a vaccination certificate and passengers between 15 and 18 years will be allowed to travel inbound to Pakistan without vaccination up to October 31.

For foreigners and foreign passport holders, they will be allowed to travel outbound from Pakistan without a vaccination certificate. Passengers who have travelled inbound to Pakistan before October 1, will be allowed to travel outbound from Pakistan without a vaccination certificate, reported Geo News.



Apart from this, people who have been medically advised against COVID-19 vaccination with a valid certificate will be allowed to travel.

On Tuesday, Pakistan had announced restrictions for its unvaccinated citizens in an effort to ramp up inoculations to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that the restrictions on unvaccinated people would be applicable from October 1.

The NCOC said that from October, unvaccinated people can not enter restaurants, marriage halls, shopping malls.

The body also barred unvaccinated people from being part of an educational institute's staff. (ANI)

