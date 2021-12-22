Pakistan's Balochistan province reports 30 suspected cases of Omicron variant

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 22 (ANI): At least 30 suspected cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday, local media reported.

According to The Express Tribune, the provincial government imposed a 15-day lockdown in Kech district to cease a surge in COVID-19 cases. The notification issued in this regard stated that all shops and markets, except for essential services, will remain closed in the district.

It also announced to close all private schools, institutions, parks and inter-provincial bus services, while only takeaway at hotels, restaurants will continue to function during the period.

Meanwhile, samples of the suspected patients have been sent to the National Institute of Heart Diseases (NIHD), Islamabad.



According to the COVID cell in-charge, Dr Naqeebullah Niazi, the suspected Omicron cases emerged in Kalat within two days, The Express Tribune reported.

He further said the provincial health department has also written a letter to the district health officer in Kalat to immediately quarantine the suspected patients.

The department, he added, has also directed all doctors in the province to observe additional care in wake of the Omicron cases, The Express Tribune reported.

The authorities urged the general public to get vaccinated, warning them of restrictions in case of a failure to do so, and appealed the notables, Ulema, civil society and NGOs to play their role to mobilise people in this regard.

Meanwhile, at least 19 more people contracted COVID-19 during the past 24 hours in Balochistan, taking the total to 33,606. (ANI)

