Pakistan's Balochistan remains backward, impoverished: Think tank

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 18 (ANI): Pakistan's Balochistan remains impoverished and has become the weakest point for the country as Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving China too much freedom to operate on its soil which will only harm the province, according to a think tank.

That Pakistan's largest province remains backward and impoverished is the fundamental point, the Policy Research Group reported.

Balochistan recently witnessed two violent attacks where the first one was the gun attack on policemen while they were taking a lunch break and the second one was the remote-controlled bomb that exploded in Quetta, which killed 3 persons and injured 25 others, the Policy research group reported.



The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan attacks in Balochistan are symptomatic of the revival of TTP across the country however, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was worried more about the challenges that Liberation Army (BLA) poses as they are directly impacting Pakistan's relation with China.

The BLA's main target is China and it can be judged on the basis of the statement which was released by the BLA. The statement reads, "We also once again warn the Chinese to refrain from aiding Pakistan in looting Baloch resources and occupying our motherland, or else their interests will become our targets," according to a think tank.

The reality of these attacks is the fact that China is not interested in pursuing further investments in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and prefers speeding up existing projects.

Baloch rebels have consistently targeted CPEC projects in Balochistan and Gwadar, in particular.

China has said that the security of Chinese personnel and the infrastructure of the CPEC project is the responsibility of the Pakistani army. (ANI)

