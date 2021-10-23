Pakistan's capital records highest number of dengue cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 23 (ANI): Pakistan's capital Islamabad is witnessing an increase in the cases of Dengue with 174 cases in the last 24 hours along with one death on Friday, local media reported.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia said the patient was admitted to Polyclinic and was a resident of G-7, Dawn reported.

In the last 24 hours, 174 cases were reported in the city, the DHO said, adding it was the highest number of cases since October 15 when 152 cases had emerged.

The DHO said 110 cases were reported from the rural areas and 64 from the urban areas.



He said 47 patients were admitted in Federal General Hospital, 25 in Pims, 20 in Holy Family Hospital (HFH), three each in Polyclinic and Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), two in Capital Hospital and one in the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. The remaining patients were admitted in private hospitals, Dawn reported.

He further stated that 39 cases were reported from Tarlai, 22 from Koral, 20 from Alipur, 11 from Tarnol, five from Sohan, four from Chirrah, three from Sihala, two each from Bhara Kahu, Rawat and one each from Jhangi Syedan and Kirpa.

The death toll from dengue fever in the current season reached 10 - seven in rural areas and three in urban areas, the Pakistani publication reported.

So far, 2,603 cases have been reported in Islamabad - 1,589 from rural and 1,014 from urban areas.

During the last 24 hours, 345 houses indoor residual spray and 474 fogging activities were conducted in different areas to prevent the spread of the fever and eliminate the potential breeding sits of larva, Dr Zia said. Separate teams also found 596 potential breeding sites of larva and eliminated them, Dawn reported. (ANI)

