Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate spikes to 8 per cent

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 19 (ANI): Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate spiked to 8 per cent on Friday after 3,449 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the daily data available on the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) website, another 40 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death tally to 619,259 across the country, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, the number of total active cases stands at 27,188 in Pakistan as of today.

In a provincial breakdown, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Sindh reached 2,62,503 while 4,473 people have succumbed to the virus so far.

On the other hand, the total number of coronavirus patients in Punjab is 1,93,054 and 5,919 people have lost their lives to the virus.

The total number of patients in Balochistan is 19,290 while the death toll is 202.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number of coronavirus patients is reported to be at 77,972 with 2,196 deaths while in Azad Kashmir, 11,377 people have been infected with the virus and 328 people have died from the virus so far.



In addition, the number of coronavirus patients in Gilgit-Baltistan so far has been 4,967 and 103 people have died from coronavirus.

According to the NCOC data, the total number of coronavirus patients in the federal capital city Islamabad is 50, 096 and so far 536 deaths have been reported.

A day earlier, the NCOC communicated deep concerns regarding the rising disease trend and mortality rate in the country, reported Geo News.

The forum was briefed that almost all major cities have crossed 5 per cent positivity rate.

Provincial administrations have been asked to take immediate actions for the strict implementation of SOPs.

Serious concern was shown on the general disregard of SOPs by the masses. Mass violations of SOPs and disrespect of orders including not wearing a mask, disregard of social distancing are widely reported.

Meanwhile, it was also decided that COVID-19 vaccination centres across the country will remain closed on Sundays and national holidays. (ANI)

