Pakistan's coronavirus tally reaches 30,941

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 11 (ANI): The nationwide tally of coronavirus infections soared to 30,941 on Monday after 1,476 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the province-wise breakup of the total cases cited by Geo News, Punjab registered 11,568 cases, the maximum highest among other states, followed by 11,480 cases in Sindh, 4,669 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,017 cases in Balochistan, 679 cases in Islamabad, 442 cases in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 86 cases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

As many as 8,212 patients have so far recovered from the virus while the death toll stands at 667 with 28 new deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.

Officials have recorded more than 4.02 million cases and more than 279,000 deaths since the virus emerged in China in December.

Advisor to the prime minister on Health Zafar Mirza has said that either the end of May or middle of June could be the peak period for coronavirus in the country.

The World Health Organization also warned that the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Pakistan can rise to 200,000 by mid-July if "effective interventions" are not taken, as the global health body estimated the magnitude of the disease in the upcoming days.

In PoK, which already lacks protective equipment and medical facilities, the first patient of Covid-19 was put on ventilator on Saturday. The 85-year-old patient was shifted on a ventilator after his condition worsened, a government spokesman, Mustafa Bashir, told the News. The elderly person had returned from Gujranwala.

The official said that seven cases surfaced in a refugee camp on the outskirts of Muzaffarabad city. Some of these patients are the contacts of a local journalist, who was tested positive a few days earlier. While two other persons, who tested positive, had returned from Islamabad and Gujranwala a couple of days back.

The locality had been sealed and people were asked to remain in quarantine, Bashir said. (ANI)

