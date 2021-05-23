Pakistan's COVID-19 cases cross 900,000 mark

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 23 (ANI): As COVID-19 cases are rapidly surging in Pakistan, the cumulative count of infections in the country crossed 900,000 mark on Sunday.

Citing National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, Geo News reported that at least 74 more people have succumbed to coronavirus in Pakistan, taking the nationwide COVID-19 death toll to 20,251, while over 3,084 new infections have been reported, pushing the tally to 900,552.



According to NCOC data, since the COVID-19 outbreak began, Sindh has reported 306,707 cases, while Punjab recorded 333,057, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (129,013), Balochistan (24,413), and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (18,651).

The Federal Education Ministry had informed on Friday that in 52 districts across Pakistan, the positivity ratio is higher than 5 per cent, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, Educational institutions in 12 Sindh districts will remain closed till June 6 as their COVID-19 positivity ratio is above 5 per cent. However, in Balochistan, educational institutions would also remain shut in Quetta till June 6. (ANI)

