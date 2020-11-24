Pakistan's COVID-19 cases getting worse with each passing day: Federal Minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 24 (ANI): Amid the second wave of the fresh coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said that the spike in coronavirus cases are getting worse day by day and if it continues then patients will be unable to find beds in hospitals.

Geo News quoted Umar as saying at a press conference, "We started issuing warnings in early October as we had anticipated that the situation will worsen if the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) are not strictly followed."

Recalling the month of June, the minister said that over 1,750 people were reported with COVID-19 infections and, hence, an urgency of oxygen had emerged.



"At that time (in June), people were concerned about not finding beds in hospitals as infections had peaked during the first wave," he said.

"Looking at the ongoing situation, which arose over the last three weeks, we will be pushed back to a similar situation if SOPs are not followed," he added.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in Sindh witnessed a spike on Tuesday after 1,382 virus cases were reported during the past 24 hours, indicating a second wave in the province, Ary News reported quoting Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

"As many as 619 patients are said to be in critical condition with 74 of them being put on ventilators," he said.

According to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, Pakistan has reported 379,883 COVID-19 cases and 7,744 deaths so far. (ANI)

