Islamabad [Pakistan], September 3 (ANI): The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 crossed 26,000 in Pakistan, after 57 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, reported Dawn.



The total deaths due to COVID-19 now stand at 26,035, reported Dawn.

According to Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre, out of 59,745 COVID-19 tests, 3,787 people tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 1,171,578.

The positivity rate has dipped to 6.33 per cent from 6.65 per cent. (ANI)