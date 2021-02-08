Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 12,000-mark

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 8 (ANI): With 59 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Pakistan's tally of fatalities due to the infection crossed 12,000 mark on Monday.

Citing the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Geo News reported the greatest number of deaths were reported in Sindh followed by Punjab. However, out of the 59 fatalities, 42 people were on ventilators.

The active COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 31,983, while the death toll has reached 12,026.



The total number of cases detected in the country so far stands at 555,511 after the new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

However, Pakistan conducted 32,149 tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,037 came back positive. The positivity ratio of the country stood at 3.2 per cent, Geo News reported.

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has reported a total of 9,219 cases, Balochistan reported 18,869, Gilgit-Baltistan reported 4,916, Islamabad reported 41,994, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 68,531 cases, Punjab reported 160,935 cases and Sindh reported 251,047 cases so far. (ANI)

