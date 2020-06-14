Pakistan's COVID-19 tally continues to surge, Islamabad reports highest single-day rise with 771 cases

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 14 (ANI): With 771 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in last 24 hours, Islamabad on Sunday reported its highest single-day rise in cases, taking the total tally to 7,934.

Till now, Punjab province remains to have reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. While 52,601 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Punjab province, Sindh has confirmed 51,518 cases, Dawn reported.

A total of 139,230 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country till now.

Even as the corona cases continue to surge, Radio Pakistan reported Prime Minister Imran Khan as saying on June 13 that the country cannot sustain with complete lockdown for a long time as its 25 per cent population is living below the poverty line.

"For countries like us, the only option is a smart lockdown so that the burden doesn't fall on poor people," he added. (ANI)

