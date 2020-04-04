Pakistan's COVID-19 tally surpasses 2,700

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 4 (ANI): The tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 2,708 on Saturday after new infections were confirmed in the country, health officials said.

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health says that the death toll has increased to a total of 40 while 13 patients are in critical condition, ARY News reported.

The latest statistics of the national dashboard say that 130 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic thus far.

Sindh has recorded the most number of deaths since the first case emerged, the current tally of those that succumbed to the virus from each province puts Sindh at the top of the list with 14 deaths, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa share 11 deaths each while Gilgit-Baltistan has recorded three deaths thus far.

Balochistan province has also recorded one death due to the novel coronavirus.

Punjab has the highest figure of infections in the province-wise tally with 1072 cases, whereas, 839 in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 343, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 193, Balochistan 175, Islamabad 68 and occupied Kashmir (PoK) 11.

The country recorded 258 new cases within the last 24 hours. (ANI)

