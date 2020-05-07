Pakistan's Edhi Foundation chief recovers from COVID-19

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 7 (ANI): Faisal Edhi, the head of Edhi Foundation and son of late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, has tested negative for coronavirus after being diagnosed with the virus last month.

Speaking to Dawn, Faisal said that it was his first test that had come out as negative. He would undergo another test.

His samples were taken on Wednesday at the PIMS hospital in Islamabad and results were expected within the next two days.

He said there was overcrowding at PIMS which took time in collecting samples and announcing results.

Faisal added that he wanted to go back to Karachi, but he would wait for the result of the second test. He also said that his health condition was fine and was not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

Last month, Faisal had travelled to Lahore and then to Islamabad, where he met Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 15 for donating Rs 10 million on behalf of his organisation for the Prime Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Faisal began experiencing a severe headache and fever on April 16 after which he got himself tested for coronavirus. His tests came out positive on April 21 following which he went into self-quarantine in Islamabad.

On April 29, he once again underwent a test, which came out positive as well.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan had got tested after Faisal's diagnosis and the results had come out negative. Faisal's son Saad Edhi had said that he and other staff members, who recently interacted with the Prime Minister, tested negative for the second time. (ANI)

