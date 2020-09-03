Pakistan's efforts to designate 2 Indians as terrorists blocked at UNSC

By Reena Bhardwaj

New York [US], September 3 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has thwarted Pakistan's attempt to politicize 1267 special procedure on terrorism by giving it a religious colour, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti said on Wednesday.

Pakistan had initiated a move to list two Indians - Angara Appaji and Gobinda Patnaik - as designated terror operatives under the UNSC's 1267 Committee for Counterterrorism Sanctions.

The UNSC led by the US, UK, France, Germany and Belgium decided to block Pakistan's move after Islamabad failed to produce evidence to back up its allegations.

"Pakistan's blatant attempt to politicize 1267 special procedure on terrorism by giving it a religious colour, has been thwarted by UN Security Council. We thank all those Council members who have blocked Pakistan's designs," TS Tirumurti tweeted.

Earlier this year names of two other Indians- Ajoy Mistry and Venu Madhav Dongara - proffered by Pakistan were also blocked.

The move by Pakistan was widely perceived as retaliation for India's success last year in getting Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar listed as a global terrorist by the 1267 committee, which focuses on the designation of terrorists linked to al-Qaeda, Taliban and their affiliates.

Pakistan has time and again sought to rake up what it claims is India's alleged role in fomenting terrorism on its soil at various UN bodies in recent months, but without any takers for its allegations. It even made a false claim that its envoy to the UN had delivered a statement at a UN Security Council meet on terrorism but this was later proved to be false. (ANI)