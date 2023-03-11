Pakistan's ex-Chief Justice's WhatsApp hacked, complaint filed

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 11 (ANI): Former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar said that a complaint has been filed with the Cyber Crimes Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for recovery of his 'hacked' WhatsApp account on Friday, Dawn reported.

The complaint was filed 'online' with the Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) by his son, the ex-CJP said.

However, talking to Dawn, the former CJP said that the FIA had not registered the case on his son's complaint so far nor did the investigation agency acknowledge the filing of the complaint.

He also admitted that the FIA had not contacted his son after the filing of the complaint, Dawn reported.

When asked if the hacker had leaked some information from his personal chat, Nisar replied negatively.



The former CJP said that the identity of the hacker had not yet been confirmed so far and he was unaware of his future actions.

Earlier this week, Nisar, during an interview with a private television channel, had said, "My WhatsApp has been hacked for two days and it has not been recovered so far. It is apprehended that my mobile data can be used for some specific purpose. Those who have hacked my mobile will face humiliation," Dawn wrote quoting former Supreme Court of Pakistan Judge Mian Saqib Nisar.

He went on to say that earlier an audio had been made by combining "my different videos. Interfering in someone's private life falls in the domain of theft".

Sources in the FIA said that the agency would follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) on the complaint of the son of the former CJP.

The sources said that the agency received enormous complaints through its online portal and other forums, but it lacked the required staff to process all those complaints. Moreover, they said, the FIA was not equipped with modern gadgets to counter cybercrime. (ANI)

