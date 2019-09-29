A screenshot of Capital TV (Pakistan) where the claim is being made
Pakistan's first lady's image does not appear in mirrors: PM House staff

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 08:03 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 29 (ANI): Pakistan's first lady Bushra Bibi's image does not appear in mirrors, as per the house staff at the Prime Minister's House here.
The claim about the 'Khatoon-e-Awal' (the first lady) was reported by Capital TV, Pakistan.
Before heading to attend 74th UNGA session in New York, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan performed Umrah with his wife Bushra Bibi. She was seen covered in burqa from head to toe.
Bibi is reportedly the first veil-wearing spouse of a Prime Minister of Pakistan. She is a faith healer and married the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan about six months before he came to power last year. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 08:18 IST

