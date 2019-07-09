Pakistan's 'heaviest' man passes away 10 days after 'successful surgery' at Lahore hospital

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 8 (ANI): Pakistan's "heaviest" man, weighing 330 kilograms, died on Monday, 10 days after he underwent a "successful" laparoscopic surgery at a Lahore hospital.

Noorul Hassan, 55, who belonged to Sadiqabad in Punjab province, passed away after he was left unattended for nearly an hour amid commotion at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Shalamar Hospital.

He had made a public appeal for help citing his health complications caused by obesity.

The Pakistani national made headlines last month after Noorul was airlifted by an army helicopter to the hospital for treatment on a special directive from Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Dawn reported.

According to Dr Maazul Hassan, a top laparoscopic surgeon in Lahore, a female patient had died at Shalamar Hospital earlier in the day after which her relatives reached the hospital and expressed concern.

In the chaos that ensued, Noorul and a second patient died "due to the unavailability of staff", the doctor was quoted as saying.

The relatives of the female patient had not intended to cause the deaths but the situation worsened due to the violence, Dr Hassan said.

While the chaos was taking place, Noorul was feeling unwell and was left unattended for nearly an hour.

"When they (hospital staff) noted this, they attempted to resuscitate him but were unable to successfully to do so," Dr Hassan added.

According to Noorul's wife, doctors said that her husband had suffered a heart attack.

The hospital staff said that the relatives of the female patient had broken windows, switched ventilators off and hit doctors.

A spokesperson for the hospital said that they were investigating the incident and needed to look at the CCTV footage. (ANI)

