Pakistan's human rights group warns of sit-in from Jan 31 if Govt fails to address issue of enforced disappearances

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 31 (ANI): Pakistan's human rights group, the Defence of Human Rights (DHR) on Thursday appealed to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Army Chief to address the issue of enforced disappearances or else it will hold a sit-in in Islamabad from Jan 31, according to Dawn.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Press Club, DHR chief Amina Masood Janjua said 32 people disappeared in 2021, out of which 12 were released and five others traced.

"Despite our problems, the new year brings new hopes for the return of our loved ones. Human rights defenders, as well as families, will continue their struggle and we demand that the government must take steps to resolve the burning issue of the disappeared as a top priority now," she said.

Janjua alleged that the National Commission on Human Rights was not cooperating with the families of missing persons.

"Political leaders while in the opposition assure us that they will speak about the issue but after coming to power they forget their promise," she said.



"DHR alone filed over 20 cases of enforced disappearance in different high courts in 2021," she added.

Moreover, a new law regarding missing persons will create problems for the families of missing persons rather than those who were involved in the heinous crime.

The hopelessness derived from the commission led the victim families, human rights organisations to plead their cases in the courts.

The press conference also witnessed the presence of Advocates Imaan Hazir Mazari, retired Col Inamur Rahim, Raja Mushtaq and Omer Sohail.

Speaking at the occasion Col Inamur Rahim said cases of 8,000 missing persons were filed with the commission till Nov 30.

"It is unfortunate that when I started raising my voice I myself became a missing person," he said.

"The law regarding enforced disappearances was nothing but an eyewash. We demand that former Supreme Court judge Dost Mohammad should be appointed as head of the commission on enforced disappearances," he added. (ANI)

