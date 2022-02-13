Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami party announces second phase of Karachi Rights Moment

Karachi [Pakistan], February 13 (ANI): Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has announced the next phase of his party's Rights Movement stressing that the party's "historic sit-in" outside the Sindh Assembly had changed the dimension of politics in Karachi and provided the Karachiites with hope for the restoration of the city's glory.

Rehman while addressing a workers' convention at the party's secretariat announced a schedule for the second phase of the Karachi Rights Movement, reported Dawn.

Emphasising the details of the next phase of the campaign, Rehman directed the party workers to drum up support for caravans to be staged as part of the movement.



"The caravans will be taken out at the region-level, designated by the party as a district of the city on a daily basis. The series of caravans will be initiated on March 4," Dawn quoted Rehman as saying.

The JI leader directed the party workers to hold rallies and corner meetings in each and every neighbourhood of the megalopolis in order to create awareness among the masses, according to the Pakistani publication.

"Temporary camps will be set up along the routes of the caravans and all the trade unions and platforms that supported the JI during the 29-day successful sit-in will be mobilised," said the leader.

The JI leader also blamed Pakistan's mainstream political parties PTI, PPP, MQM-P for the devastation of the city.

JI had become a ray of hope for the people of Karachi, said Rehman, adding that it is the right time for the party workers to come forward and approach all potential voters and fellow city men. (ANI)

