Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami to hold protest against hike in electricity prices on Friday

Peshawar [Pakistan], December 30 (ANI): Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) party has said that they will hold demonstrations across the province on Friday against the hike in the prices of electricity and imposing unjustified taxes and fuel price adjustment in bills.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, the provincial president of the party announced the protest in all districts and the tehsil headquarters of the province. He has strongly condemned the price hike in electricity and called it"loot".

According to The News International, the senator has called the hike "illegal" and said that he will challenge it in the high court.

He further pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produces more than 4500 megawatts of electricity and said "the government has been looting the people of this province in the name of fuel adjustment."

According to The News International, he also said that he will request the court to return the funds collected by the people in the name of fuel adjustments.



He rebuked the government over the hike in electricity prices and called it "a height of injustice".

The Senator expressed his concerns and reportedly said that a person who is just using 28 units of electricity is being charged with a bill of Rs4000.

According to The Dawn, On November 9th this year, The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approved an increase of Rs 2.52 per unit in the power tariff for electricity consumers of ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos) on account of the fuel cost adjustment for the month of September.

The notification said Discos "shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of September 2021 in the billing month of November 2021".

This is not the first time that the high FPA(Fuel Price Adjustments) became a burning topic in the KP province. Previously as well, this triggered a protest in the province. The consumers are angry over the inflated bills and a new wave of protest is emerging. (ANI)

