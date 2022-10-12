Pakistan's Jamaat-i-Islami chief raises concern over law and order situation in KP

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], October 12 (ANI) Pakistan's Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief, Sirajul Haq on Wednesday raised concern over the grave law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Haq said that the position of law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is very shabby and the incidents of target killing, street crime and extortion are increasing daily. There is no city, including the provincial capital Peshawar, where people are not forced to live in the shadow of fear, reported Daily Jasarat, an Urdu daily newspaper in Pakistan.

Notably, Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last ten years.

Taking a potshot at the mismanagement of PTI, Haq said, ". If PTI cannot provide security to the people, then it has no right to rule."

He said that the PTI government has failed to protect the people. It does not have the right to remain in power, reported Daily Dunya.



Talking with the public delegations in Lower Dir he said the Chief Minister and members of the provincial assembly are not visiting their constituencies.

"PTI has ruled the province for the last ten years but has not fulfilled a single promise. It is not the case in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa only. The federal and provincial governments have abandoned the people all over the country," Haq said.

"Our party is fighting for the rights of the people. Thirteen parties of PDM are ruling in the centre but what they have done for the country," questioned Haq.

The JI Chief held the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) equally responsible for the deterioration of the country's economy, The News International reported.

He said the incumbent and previous governments destroyed every sector and created multiple crises, adding that bad governance, corruption and ill-conceived economic policies were the root causes of the problems.

He said the country needed honest and dedicated leadership to steer it out of prevailing circumstances. Siraj said besides inflation, unemployment and load shedding, the masses were also worried about their protection now, adding that the rulers were engaged in the fight to secure their vested interests amid the current crisis. (ANI)

