Pakistan's Khyber Police probe mystery murders, three bodies found in graveyard

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], August 11 (ANI): At least three youths were shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swabi district, local media reported.

Their bodies were found in a village in a graveyard in Swabi district.

The police said that in Jalsai village in Chota Lahore three youngsters were found shot, The Express Tribune reported.

Complainant Fazal Ghani lodged an FIR with the Lahore police station saying that on Monday he was informed that his 19-year-old son Shah Swar was found dead in the Shaheed Baba graveyard in Jalsai village.

"When I reached there I found him dead along with 18-year-old Murad and Waqar. All of them were friends and residents of Jalsai village. They had been shot. I don't know who killed them as they had no personal enmity with anyone," he said.

Police said that the local residents spotted the bodies of three youngsters in the graveyard and police shifted them to Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC) for autopsy.

An investigation team was formed to look into the case, reported The Express Tribune.

"These boys always stayed together and they had no family or personal feud. This is a mysterious and blind murder case at the moment but with the passage of time we are hopeful that this case will be solved," said an official of the local police station, adding that the mobile numbers of the three had been obtained and police were working on it.

A similar incident was reported in the Pashtunabad area late on Monday night. Unidentified gunmen killed two people and injured four others in firing. Two victims, identified as Amir Muhammad and Najieebullah, died on the spot due to excessive bleeding, reported Dawn, citing police officials.

The incident took place at Mehta Chowk where armed men opened fire on people and escaped, police said.

The police reached the incident site right after receiving information about the firing and shifted the bodies and the injured to the Civil Hospital, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, a speeding rickshaw injured two people near the Salim Khan Stop on the Swabi-Mardan Road on Monday, rescue officials said.

A Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and provided first aid to the injured before shifting them to the District Headquarters Hospital, Dawn reported.

The injured were identified as Nadeem Khan and Mohammad Khan. (ANI)