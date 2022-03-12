Pakistan's MQM-P likely to make decision on no-trust motion in next 72 hrs

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 12 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) is likely to make a decision over the no-confidence motion against Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan within the next 48 to 72 hours.

MQM-P also summoned an emergency session of the Rabita Committee, Pakistani channel ARY News reported citing sources on Friday.

The MQM-P central leaders have expressed their resentment against the federal government for not fulfilling its promises, according to ARY news citing the sources.



PM also made a visit to the MQM-P Bahadurabad office on Wednesday, a day after the joint opposition submitted the no-confidence motion against him and the National Assembly Secretariat.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the overall political situation and ongoing development projects in Sindh including Karachi were discussed.

After the meeting, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui told the media that the Pakistani PM had come to Karachi to meet the party and they offered him tea.

When asked about the no-confidence motion, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the no-trust move was not discussed in today's meeting.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Pakistan's People Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) are sure about removing Pakistan PM from the throne. (ANI)

