Pakistan's Punjab cabinet approves recommendations to lift ban on TLP

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 6 (ANI): Pakistan's Punjab cabinet has approved the recommendations for lifting the ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), local media reported on Friday.

"Punjab cabinet has approved the summary to lift the ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) after the home department forwarded the recommendations," ARY News reported.

Moreover, a summary was sent to the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to request the federal interior ministry. Following the CM's permission, the home department will write a letter to the interior ministry for lifting the ban, said the Pakistani media.



Earlier on Thursday, while making progress on an agreement between the government committee and the banned outfit, the Punjab home department had recommended the chief minister to lift the ban on TLP.

The Punjab home department commenced the process to lift the ban on TLP, ARY News reported citing sources. It added that the department forwarded a summary to Punjab Chief Minister.

In its summary, the provincial home department recommended Buzdar to lift the ban on TLP. Sources said that the sub-committee on law and order gave approval to the summary.

After approval of the summary from the Punjab CM and cabinet, the recommendation will be forwarded to the federal government.

This comes after several weeks of clashes with banned Islamist group, TLP and Imran Khan government on last Sunday reached an agreement. (ANI)

